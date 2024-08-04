Bedford

Woman faces charges after standoff that shut down US 183 in Bedford

Police said the suspect refused to get out of her vehicle for hours, prompting them to deploy gas

By De'Anthony Taylor

A woman faces charges after a traffic stop for speeding ended in a standoff that caused law enforcement to shut down State Highway 183 in Bedford late Sunday morning.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers tried to stop a speeding car on the Express Lanes of US 183 around 11:52 a.m., but the driver did not immediately yield.

Police said the woman then called 911 and informed dispatchers that she had a gun in the vehicle. Once she pulled over, officers initiated a protocol for a high-risk traffic stop.

The suspect, who was alone in the car, refused to get out and became non-cooperative for several hours despite negotiators' efforts, Bedford police stated in a news release.

Authorities posted on social media at 12:50 p.m., warning drivers that all lanes of Eastbound SH 183 were closed between Brown Trail and Industrial Boulevard. Drivers were advised to steer clear of the area.

According to police, the SWAT team deployed gas into the car, forcing the woman to exit the vehicle. She surrendered without further incident and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

After being released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked at the Euless jail. Authorities did not specify what charges she would be facing.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Bedford police provided another update at 3:18 p.m., stating that the lanes had been reopened to the public.

