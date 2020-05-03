Uptown Restaurants Welcome Customers for First Brunch Since Reopening

Inside San Martin Bakery and Cafe in Uptown, customers were happy to be back.

“We opened at 8 a.m., and we had people coming in at 8:05," assistant manager Julieta Ruiz said. "There were people who were waiting, they said, a whole month, for us to open."

She said business reopened with a trickle.

“We opened Friday and we did not have that many people who came out, but Saturday it was like triple what we had on Friday,” Ruiz said.

Sunday brunch welcomed customers like Garrett Hossfeld and his girlfriend.

“It’s weird coming back to this new reality, where we’re all spaced out, and not everyone is out,” Hossfeld said.

The restaurant is operating at 25% - around 60 or 70 people can sit inside or on the patio.

Tables are spaced out, and employees, wearing masks and gloves, serve food covered in plastic wrap.

“They’ve been super responsible how they’re handing the food and and their spacial awareness to us. This is our first time here. We’ve walked by it like a million times, and we’re stoked to finally come in,” Hossfeld said.

Ruiz said business dropped over 75% and the restaurant was only open for takeout during the Dallas County's stay-at-home order.

She said she hoped next Sunday, Mother’s Day, would bring out more families and familiar faces.

“We are a little nervous, because of the COVID situation, but we’re ready and excited to open, and see everybody back,” Ruiz said.

In Phase II of Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas Plan, which is expected to start on or after May 18, businesses that opened on May 1 could expand capacity to 50%.