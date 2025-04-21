Uplift Education celebrates ‘Senior Decision Day' at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth

The crowds lined up early outside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for a big show; the Uplift Education Senior Decision Day.

"We are signaling to our predominantly first-generation college-going student population that this is a worthy thing, and it matters, and should be celebrated," Uplift Education CEO Yasmin Bhatia said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More than 1,000 Uplift Education seniors got accepted to college. Uplift Education, one of the largest public charter school systems in DFW, said that it has a 100% acceptance rate. And 75% of the students will be first-generation college students.

"As a first-gen student, it's honestly just been the goal ever since I started school," Alexander De Leon said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

De Leon is going to UT Dallas.

"It's always been something I've wanted to do; something to help advance my family and start a generation of education and wellness for my whole family," he said.

"By being first in their family, not only are they role-modeling for their family what's possible for their cousins and siblings to come, but also all of our other high school students at Uplift, to know what is possible for them," Bhatia said. "That there no limit they have to set for themselves."

The event had a DJ hyping the packed arena, cheerleaders, and more. Then, one by one, each student took the stage to declare their future college intentions.

"My mom did go to college, but she never finished, so I'll be the first one to go and finish," Amari Smith, who is going to UT Arlington to study nursing in the fall. "I want to finish it, and I'm going to finish!"

"It's not just for me, family, but people in my culture," De Leon said. "Showing them that we belong in places that we're not really seen at, and it gives the opportunity to open so many doors."

De Leon is currently working as a kitchen manager at Chick-fil-A. He wants to one day own his own franchise.

Valeria Salinas got accepted to many universities, including Texas A&M and TCU. She said she's going to A&M to study business and law. She will be the first in her family to go to college.

"Thank you, mom and dad for everything you did for me during my college journey," Salinas said. "I'm doing this for you guys, and I'm doing this for mi familia."

Uplift Education said its seniors earned $ 85 million in college scholarships.

"I hope everybody graduates high school and college and has the best of luck in life," Smith said.