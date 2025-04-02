Updated Dallas police training academy plan gains support amid cost uncertainty

City manager Kim Tolbert said feedback received from city council members in March, which criticized constructing classrooms for new recruits and existing officers on different timelines, helped refine a plan for a 20-acre law enforcement academy on the UNT-Dallas campus.

The updated plan presented to the city council on Wednesday addressed concerns shared by council members on March 5, it still left open uncertainty as to whether consensus exists from the 15-member body on how quickly to move forward with a new police academy.

Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn, chair of the public safety committee, said the updated plan showed progress and that the city is ready to move forward.

"This revised plan is a winner," Mendelsohn said. "It's ready for the council, the residents and the philanthropic community to support it."

The UNT-Dallas site would include basic peace officer courses for new recruits, classroom training for existing officers, reality-based training, an auditorium for ceremonies and space for health and fitness areas.

"This facility will not only meet the needs of the Dallas Police Department for decades to come, I envision this site to be a partnership with UNT-Dallas being a premier facility that will foster research studies in law enforcement," interim Dallas Police chief Michael Igo said.

"And it will be a site that will be at the forefront of a future law enforcement model that will attract recruits for years to come."