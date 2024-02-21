Upcoming construction could triple traffic in part of Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth may temporarily shut down a major thoroughfare for a construction project for 12 to 18 months.

As part of the Central City Flood Control Project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will elevate North University Drive between 10 and 15 feet.

They're asking the city of Fort Worth to shut down the stretch of North University Drive from Jacksboro Highway to Rockwood Park Drive. At the same time, crew work is estimated to take 12 to 18 months, according to Lauren Prieur, Fort Worth's Director of Transportation and Public Works.

During a presentation during Tuesday's city council's work session, Prieur said the work wouldn't begin until mid-2026 or later but that USAC wants a commitment closure now to incorporate that into their design plans.

"This temporary closure will minimize the construction time and impacts on businesses in and around this project corridor," she said.

This map shows the portion of North University Drive that the city proposes to shut down temporarily.(City of Fort Worth)

The news is already grinding some gears.

"It's going to be a major inconvenience for all of us. I mean, it's a busy road, it's hectic, and now you take all that, put it on 820 or 35, it's going to be a mad house," said Leslie Howell, who takes the stretch of University Drive every day.

"It's going to add at least, I would say, oh lord, there's no telling, depending on what time of day. If we're rush hour, it could add an hour or more."

The road connects Fort Worth's north and west sides over the Trinity River.

"I think it's going to be a big inconvenience. This is a major way through the city here," said another commuter, James Jones.

Prieur said officials are working on a detour plan.

"It's essential that we maintain access to properties adjacent and mitigate congestion during the reconstruction," she said.

One option includes building a temporary road between Rockwood Park Drive and Rockwood Lane.

Officials are considering a temporary road to help maintain business access during construction. (City of Fort Worth)

That would help customers continue to access Rockwood Go-Karts and Mini-Golf once their entrance on University Drive closes with the road.

"We're definitely going to lose the visibility. There's no doubt about that," said Tim Yochum, co-owner of the business.

He and co-owner David Merrell said even after construction, they'll lose visibility once the road is raised.

"Hopefully, they'll give us some signage so the people coming down university, since they won't see the go-kart track, at least they'll know we're there," said Merrell, speaking about city officials. "They're giving us every indication they're going to be good partners in this."

Prieur said the final detour plans will most likely impact a few roads.

"It is anticipated that Henderson Street, White Settlement Road, Northside Drive, and North Main Street will be key components of this detour," she said.

NBC 5 found that the department had conducted a traffic study, finding that some roads, like eastbound White Settlement Road, would have more than triple the traffic during evening rush hour.

This map shows which roads would see the most traffic volume during construction detours. (City of Fort Worth)

Merrell and Yochum worry it's enough to make some drivers reconsider coming out.

"That first year that everything shuts down may be a very rough year for us," Merrell said.

But he and Yochum hope that with their legacy and a two-year head start on planning, they can keep the momentum going on their tracks.

"We want to say we're definitely not closing. We're not going anywhere, so we'll make it through it," Yochum said.

Prieur said the resolution to support the temporary closure of University Drive will be on next Tuesday's city council agenda.