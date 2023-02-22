UNT Researcher Explores New Perspective on Sustainable Fashion With 3D Printing

When most of us get dressed for the day, we're thinking about whether an outfit looks good, not if it's good for the environment. University of North Texas Associate Professor Chanjuan Chen is trying to change that.

"Fashion is a big polluter," Chen said. "Fashion is actually the second largest polluter in the world, just after oil, which is surprising to a lot of people."

Chen researches sustainable fashion. She brings her research into her UNT classroom to inspire the next generation in the fashion industry to think more sustainably.

"Nowadays when people buy clothes, they're not because the clothes have a hole. It's because they're tired of it. They want something new," Chen said. "That's how I started modular garment or modular fashion."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Made on a 3D home printer and 3D pen, like a patchwork that can link to create different looks with buying a different garment.

"Because they can connect like LEGOs, you don't need any tool. You don't need any sewing machine. You don't need any skills. You just need to know where to connect," Chen said. "It doesn't even require you to go outside the house, so really, made very local. Just in your house!"

Chen says as home 3D printers become more common, her concept gets closer to reality. Her wearable art offers a solution while making a statement.

"To inspire people, to inspire the public. What we can do with our own power to change the world," Chen said. "Together we can change the future."