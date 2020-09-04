University of North Texas

UNT Police Warn Students of Scam Involving Job Offers

The student being scammed will receive a job offer from an individual and a check of over an agreed amount

Police at the University of North Texas are warning students about a scam involving job offers.

According to UNT police, the student being scammed will receive a job offer from an individual and a check of over an agreed amount.

The individual will have the student deposit the check and pay the overage to a third party, UNT police said. The overage is usually paid in gift cards.

Police said the check is fraudulent, and the student will be out the amount of money sent to the third party.

According to UNT police, the best ways to avoid being scammed are to not accept checks from unknown individuals and to wait until the check clears before withdrawing funds.

Students should also avoid paying in gift cards.

UNT police said that "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

