UNT Police Captain Dies of Cancer

A captain in the University of North Texas Police Department has died after a battle with cancer, the department says.

Field Services Capt. David Owens, who started his career at the university in 2005 and oversaw the patrol officers, died Tuesday, according to UNT police.

Our department has sad news. Capt. Owen, who led our patrol unit at #UNT, lost his courageous battle with cancer. He was an FBI National Academy graduate & previously led our reaccreditation. Our hearts & thoughts are with his family. Memorial posted here: https://t.co/UgjPtL0Isn pic.twitter.com/obM10aEqab — UNT Police Dept. (@UNTPolice) February 12, 2020

"We have lost an important member of our community with the passing of Capt. Owen," said UNT Senior Vice President for Finance & Administration Bob Brown. "He was dedicated to the university community, especially to our students. He worked diligently to uphold the safety and security of our campus. In all that he did, he aimed to support the university and the UNT community."

Owens leaves behind his wife and six children. His funeral will be at First Denton Church on Monday at 2 p.m.