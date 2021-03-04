UNT Plans to Return to In-Person Classes in the Fall of 2021

The University of North Texas will return to mostly in-person classes in the fall of 2021 according to UNT president, Neal Smatresk.

"Our optimistic planning is possible because our safety measures have helped keep our campus community safe while having a positive impact on our campus operations," Smatresk said.

The combination of following the COVID-19 safety protocols and the widespread vaccination rates across the state make the decision for the fall semester possible, according to the UNT president.

More than 1,000 online courses and 80 program options will still be available in the fall through the university's online platform.

Students will be able to enroll in classes for the summer and fall starting March 20.

Until the fall semester comes, the president says COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place, including wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding crowds and the frequent washing of hands.

The university also just added COVID testing as a requirement to attend small gatherings in order to promote safety as well.

"I know I am not alone in looking forward to brighter days ahead, and I am excited for us to reclaim the full rich experience of our community and rich campus life that we've all been so dearly missing," Smatresk said.