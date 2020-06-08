UNT Parade to Show Appreciation for Custodians

While the University of North Texas moved classes online, one group of employees had to continue going to campus: custodians and other essential personnel.

To show appreciation for its custodians, UNT Housing Services is holding a parade June 10 on the northwest corner of campus.

"These employees have been some of our front-liners and fundamental in the safety of our community, at UNT, as well as our city, " said Peter Beaulieu, assistant director of Housing Services. "To say they are appreciated is a huge understatement. I want to thank them to the best of my ability for their dedication in this unprecedented time."

The parade will start at 10 a.m. in the parking lot across from McConnell Hall.

Custodians and other essential workers on college campuses faced the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus on the job.

According to KXAN, NBC's affiliate in Austin, 11 custodial workers at the University of Texas at Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in May. No such cases were reported for UNT.