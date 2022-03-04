Some University of North Texas Eagles are practicing to spread their wings and fly; far, far away. The Green Brigade Marching Band is getting ready to perform overseas on St. Patrick's Day.

"We'll be in Dublin," UNT Director of Athletic Bands Daniel Cook said. "The Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade... is one of the largest there is. We expect about a half a million people along the parade route all cheering and celebrating."

The band submitted an application to be in the parade. It will be their first international trip.

"I believe in Ireland this is a national holiday," Cook said. "So it's just going to be a really big deal."

The Green Brigade Marching Band won't have any trouble finding green to wear. White and green are UNT's school colors.

"Just knowing where we started whenever I got here and seeing how far we've come now, it's just absolutely incredible," senior Green Brigade flutist Hanna Chaisson said.

The Green Brigade started as a small pep band in 1911. It's grown to 435 members.

"I don't know that it's the largest in the nation, but it's certainly one of the largest in the nation," Cook said.

The Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade will expand the band and UNT's reach.

"It puts us literally on the world stage," Cook said. "It bolsters the group's reputation and prowess, sort of prestige, among the world."

The parade was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, it's back.

"It's that sense of camaraderie that we really miss during the pandemic, the human connection portion of it that we're making live music and we're sharing that with the world," senior Green Brigade mellophone player Amrutha Murthy said.

"The responsibility that we have as musicians is bringing something beautiful to the world that needs the beauty," Cook said. "Perhaps us playing our fight song over in Ireland may not solve some of those problems that we're witnessing in the news, but if we have the ability to bring joy to somebody's life, wherever that might be...it's a responsibility...we should be proud to fulfill."

The UNT Green Brigade Marching Band will perform three shows during their spring break trip to Ireland, including the St. Patrick's Day parade.