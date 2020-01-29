University of North Texas

UNT Honors Alumna, Renames Mathematics Laboratory

The University of North Texas is renaming the mathematics statistical laboratory after Linda Truitt Creagh

By Hannah Jones

unt banner

The University of North Texas is renaming a mathematics statistical laboratory in honor of a former student.

Linda Truitt Creagh graduated from UNT in 1967, the first person to graduate from the university with a doctorate in chemistry.

In 2019, Creagh donated $150,000 to UNT's mathematics department after being inspired by the groundbreaking cancer research of Xuexia Wang, an associate professor of statistics.

The College of Science at UNT is naming room 440 of UNT's General Academic Building in her honor. Starting on Wednesday, the room will be known as "The Dr. Linda Truitt Creagh Statistics Lab."

A naming ceremony will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will include tours of the lab, a ribbon cutting, a reception, and speakers including Wang and College of Science dean Su Gao.

