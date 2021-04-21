UNT Health Science Center Opens Third Vaccination Clinic at Ridgmar Mall

The University of North Texas Health Science Center in Tarrant County is opening its third vaccination site at Ridgmar Mall on Wednesday.
The site will be located at Interstate 30 and Green Oaks Road on upper level of the mall.
According to Health Science Center officials, the site will be located in the space that was previously occupied by H&M.
Additional information about the site will be made available at a later time, officials said.
If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299