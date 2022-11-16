The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth is under lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat.

Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately."

The entire message sent at 12:38 p.m. is below.

"There is a potential for violence affecting the HSC campus near the IREB building that requires immediate lockdown. Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow," the center tweeted.

There is a potential for violence affecting the H S C campus near the IREB building that requires immediate lockdown. Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location. More info to follow. — HSC Fort Worth (@UNTHSC) November 16, 2022

The same message was again tweeted 17 minutes later.

Fort Worth Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they have officers responding to the area for a suspicious person. They said they took several calls for a person on campus with a weapon and they are searching the campus.

UNTHSC has not issued a statement other than what they put on Twitter.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

No further details have been confirmed.