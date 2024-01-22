UNT grad reunited with missing 1985 class ring

A missing class ring is back on the finger of its rightful owner thanks to an NBC 5 viewer.

Sam Xie reached out to NBC 5 on Monday saying he'd found a 1985 University of North Texas class ring at Vista Ridge Mall on Sunday and that he wanted to get it back into the proper hands.

Xie told NBC 5 he called us after first reaching out to UNT who said they weren't able to help track down the graduate.

Using a few details from the ring, including the name of the owner that was inscribed inside the band, NBC 5 published a short story on Monday afternoon hoping to find the owner.

About four hours after the story was published, Michael Ebie emailed NBC 5 about the ring. We put Ebie in touch with Xie who arranged to return the ring in person on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair met at Xie's restaurant and Ebie and his ring were reunited.

"I picked up my lost class ring this afternoon from Sam who found it and contacted your TV station. Your station made it possible for me to be contacted," Ebie said via email. "I can’t express my gratitude enough to your station and to Sam for reuniting me with my ring. It just goes to show that there are still honest people around."