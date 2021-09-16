University of North Texas

UNT Dallas, North Texas Food Bank Host Mobile Food Pantry Friday

The next mobile food pantry event is Sept. 17

NTFB/UNT Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank are partnering to bring a drive-thru mobile food pantry to campus on Friday.

The mobile food pantry event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to UNT, the free, drive-thru service will be available to all community members in need of food support.

Participants will need to complete an intake form while remaining inside their cars, and UNT Dallas volunteers will load a box of food into the trunk of the vehicle and securely close it.

UNT Dallas police officers will direct the flow of traffic entering and exiting the Dallas campus, located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard.

UNT Dallas mobile food pantry events are held the third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. till noon or when food runs out.

