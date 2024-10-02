UNT Dallas National Night Out honors slain officer Darron Burks

Cities across North Texas celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday by bringing together law enforcement and the communities they serve to foster strong relationships. At UNT Dallas, there was a moment to acknowledge Officer Darron Burks, who was shot and killed in the line of duty just a couple of miles away from campus.

Those who organized and those who knew him personally said it was the kind of event he would have been glad to attend. And that’s what makes this National Night Out extra special.

The theme of National Night Out at UNT Dallas focused on building bridges with an emphasis on police and community being stronger together.

UNT Police Lieutenant Deitra Greene grew up in Oak Cliff. As a young girl, she said couldn’t have guessed she’d become a police officer at 40, and then go on to spearhead an event like this.

“So, tonight is so special for me. It is about community. It’s about partnership. I never could’ve imagined it. But I truly believe that it’s my calling. It is my calling to bridge this gap,” she said. “Outside of this uniform, I’m a community member. Then I’m a police officer, so just bridging that gap.”

Students, community members, staff and law enforcement came together with the goal of learning each other’s names and faces, which some say is the foundation of lasting relationships.

Deborah Taylor works in the UNT Dallas College of Law. She was the emcee for the evening.

“[With] Everything that’s going on in this world today, to let our children know, to let our students know, to let this community know that we’re here for them and we have partners with these officers,” Taylor said.

On Tuesday night, there was a balloon release in his honor. Taylor was certain if Officer Burks could’ve been, he would’ve been one of many smiling faces on campus during National Night Out.

“I knew him through my Greek organization. He worked with youth with us. He came out and spoke to our youth,” she said. “He stood for togetherness. He stood for wanting to make a change in lives.”

If there’s one takeaway, Greene says it’s about doing the work of building better communities together.

“Whether it’s on the south side of town or the north side of town, everyone wants to be able to go to work, their kids come home, be able to walk around, play outside, everyone wants to be able to have a safe community,” she said.