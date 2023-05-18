UNT Dallas Graduate Shows It's Never Too Late to Pursue Dreams

The University of North Texas at Dallas graduated its biggest class to date last week. Among the estimated 660 graduates was a beaming Jessica Armstead.

"It felt surreal," Armstead said wiping back tears. "It felt like everything I've gone through was worth it. In that moment it felt like I accomplished a dream that I wanted to do."

Armstead first went to college in 2007. She dropped out of Abilene Christian University after one semester. In the years that followed, Armstead said she survived domestic abuse and more.

"I lived in my car and I couch surfed," Armstead said. "Most people would have gave up. I know it sounds a little morbid, but even on life, but the only thing I could think of was get to school. Get to campus."

While at UNT Dallas, Jessica was president of student government. She also opened the campus Trailblazer Care Pantry, where students like her can shop for food and clothing for free.

"It's a refuge," Armstead said. "It's a way for me to help give back to my community. It's a way for me to destigmatize what needing help means and what needing help looks like."

Armstead said no one on campus knew the challenges she faced outside of school. She has advice for others.

"Keep going," Armstead said. "There's a saying that I have in my room: I've survived 100% of all bad days I've had."

"Watching Jessica excel as a student leader and aspire for greatness through education means that UNT Dallas has, once again, paved a pathway to advance a family's economic mobility," said Dr. Monica Williams, UNT Dallas vice president for university advancement and president of the UNT Dallas Foundation. "I am thrilled to know her as an alumna at Dallas' first public university."

Armstead graduated summa cum laude, with a 3.9 GPA. She was accepted to Howard University's master's program for social work.

"Although there are circumstances that caused me to have that break, I appreciate it now as an older student because I'm more focused and I know why I'm here," Armstead said. "It's never too late. It's absolutely never too late!"

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

If you or someone you know is the victim of intimate partner violence, please consider reaching out to one of the following resources at no cost: