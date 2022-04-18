UNT Cheer Wins Back-to-Back National Titles

The University of North Texas Cheerleaders went to The National Cheerleaders Association competition in Daytona, Florida with a goal: Win back-to-back titles.

They can check that off the list!

"They had a lot to prove," Tracie O'Neal, UNT Head Cheerleading Coach, said. "They really wanted to prove they could go back and win the national title in person."

Because of the pandemic, last year the UNT Cheerleaders won the NCA College Spirit Rally category by competing virtually. This year they were able to compete in person and win again.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I was a little nervous because this was my first year in Daytona," Lauren Barrett, UNT All-Girl Squad Cheer Captain, said. "All this hard work finally paid off. Especially with what my class when through, what this last rookie class went through."

Cheerleaders were able to do the winners' traditional run into the water off Daytona Beach to celebrate their win.

"That's what I think this title celebrates," O'Neal said. "We finally got to have a year of 'normal'; getting back to traditionally doing the sport that they absolutely love."

This is the first time in school history that UNT Cheerleaders won back-to-back national titles.

UNT Cheerleading tryouts for next year are this weekend.