Unstoppable Women: Meet Sushma Malhotra

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with Her Story, a campaign focused on the amazing, unique, and powerful stories of outstanding and unstoppable women in our community.

Today we shine a spotlight on the remarkable journey of Sushma Malhotra, a beacon of strength and resilience whose career spans over 40 years in the banking industry. As the past president of the India Association of North Texas (IANT), one of the region's oldest cultural organizations established in 1962, Sushma embodies a vision that transcends generations. Her unwavering commitment to community service has not only preserved cultural heritage but also fostered unity and meaningful change within her community.

Sushma’s leadership extends beyond IANT; She dedicates her time and expertise to serving on the board of an organization, Chetna that supports victims of domestic violence. As an advocate for empowerment, she helps survivors with peer support and encourages them to achieve financial independence to rebuild their lives. Sushma has been on the board of Chetna since 2006 and is a founding board member.

She has served on the board of the Asian Chamber of Texas and was Chairperson for the Multi-Ethnic Education and Economic Development Center (MEED). This nonprofit organization plays a crucial role in providing entrepreneurial training, ESL classes, and job readiness programs for low to moderate-income individuals, small businesses, entrepreneurs, new immigrants, and refugees.

Completing the 10-week FBI Dallas Citizens Academy Program in 2023 was another milestone for Sushma. The insights gained from this experience inspired her to become a brand ambassador for law enforcement. She plans to host informative sessions with FBI personnel to educate her community further—a testament to her dedication to fostering understanding and safety.

All of her endeavors have been fueled by her own experiences as a single mother who immigrated to the United States in 2004. Despite facing immense challenges alone, her resilience shone through with unwavering support from her daughter and son.

Sushma attaches her dedication to her vision, “to leave behind a meaningful legacy that uplifts future generations while strengthening our community's fabric”. Her story inspires all those around her that through compassion, dedication, and commitment to others, we can create change.