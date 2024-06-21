An Arlington death linked to an investigation into an unlicensed assisted living company has been ruled a homicide, and now the woman who ran the group homes faces a murder charge, according to Arlington police.

Following allegations of neglect, theft, fraud, and abuse, Arlington police opened investigations into the deaths of at least 20 people who had been living in five unlicensed group homes in Arlington and Mansfield.

Initially, police charged Regla "Su" Becquer, who owned Love and Caring for People LLC, with endangering an individual. Now, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the January death of one of the people, Steven Pankratz, a homicide and the manner of death "mixed drug toxicity."

The medical examiner's report said a mix of "Trazadone, tramadol, and mirtazapine" was found in Pankrat's system.

Becquer was already in the Tarrant County Jail on the earlier endangerment charges when Arlington police said they charged her with one count of murder in connection with Pankratz's death.

Becquer's bond was set at $750,000. In court papers filed in Tarrant County on June 14, bond conditions were set, including requiring Becquer to surrender her passport and wear a GPS leg monitor, and she is not allowed to leave Tarrant County or go near its airports. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Police said their investigation into Becquer and her company, Love and Caring for People LLC, continues.

Becquer had five assisted living homes, and police said there could be more:

1210 Woodbrook Street in Arlington

7411 Lake Whitney Drive in Arlington

7419 Fossil Creek Drive in Arlington

2059 Turtle Cove Drive in Mansfield

1852 Hidden Brook Drive in Grand Prairie

Officers have asked the public to help them find more homes that may be under Becquer's company. They would also like to speak with current or past Love and Caring for People LLC clients and their family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call a special hotline set up by Arlington police and the Tarrant County District Attorney's office at 817-575-3230.