Unknown Number of Cases Affected in Dallas Police Department Data Loss

Multiple terabytes of Dallas Police Department data are missing and may be unrecoverable after being deleted during during a data migration process in April, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John Creuzot said in a publicly posted disclosure notice Wednesday that the city had learned in April that 22TB of data were deleted between March 31 and April 5 during the migration of a police department network drive.

About 14TB of data were recovered, but 8TB are still missing and are thought to be unrecoverable, Creuzot said in the notice.

It was not immediately clear what types of data were affected.

In a statement, Creuzot said he is working with the police department to determine how many cases were affected, but said it was too soon to estimate that number or the impact on individual cases.

"It is possible that much of the missing evidence had already been uploaded to this office’s data portal prior to April 5, which would have a limited impact to cases," Creuzot said. Dallas police "Chief [Eddie] Garcia and I have been in constant communication on this over the past few days and are committed to ensuring justice is served on each case."

Garcia told The Dallas Morning News in a statement that the department has been working with the city's Information and Technology Services Department to "ascertain what occurred, why and how to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

The impacted files are thought to be related to cases with offense dates before July 28, 2020, and the issue does not affect "direct file" cases — those without a detective, such as DWI, evading arrest or unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the notice.

Creuzot's office was made aware of the issue from the police department and city's Information and Technology Services Department on Aug. 6 after asking why some pending cases were missing files. The city first learned of the problem four months earlier on April 5 when police department users noticed some files were missing, the disclosure notice said.

Effective Wednesday, prosecutors will have to verify that all evidence and files have been shared with the district attorney's office and uploaded into the courts database for cases before disposing of a case, and determine if there are missing files, the disclosure said.

Anyone who believes their case was impacted may submit a written request to the trial prosecutor, the disclosure notice stated.