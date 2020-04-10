lakeside

Unknown Injuries After Small Plane Crash Near Lake Worth

By Matt Jackson

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

The FAA is investigating Friday night after a small plane crash in Lakeside.

The town is just north of Lake Worth, along SH 199.

The crash happened along Confederate Park Rd & Cattlebaron Rd. around 7 p.m. Friday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 55 mins ago

Shots Fired at SWAT Standoff in Arlington

coronavirus 3 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Denton County Jail, DSSLC; 10th Death Confirmed

Investigators said a single-engine Pitts S-2B with two people aboard crashed into a field.

At this time, the condition of the two people is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

This is a developing story, and new information will be added as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

lakesideplane crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us