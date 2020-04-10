Unknown Injuries After Small Plane Crash Near Lake Worth

The FAA is investigating Friday night after a small plane crash in Lakeside.

The town is just north of Lake Worth, along SH 199.

The crash happened along Confederate Park Rd & Cattlebaron Rd. around 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said a single-engine Pitts S-2B with two people aboard crashed into a field.

At this time, the condition of the two people is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

This is a developing story, and new information will be added as it becomes available.