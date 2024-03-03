University of Texas at Dallas student found dead week after reported missing

Andrew Zhou Li, a 20-year-old University of Texas at Dallas student who disappeared in late February, was found dead, authorities said.

The Richardson Police Department confirmed Li’s death on Saturday, and the cause of his death is still under investigation. UT Dallas Police said the student was not found on campus, and they do not believe his death is a threat to the campus community.

Li was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 24. He was last seen at his on-campus apartment around 6 p.m. At his disappearance, officials said Li was wearing round brown wire-framed glasses and possibly had a ball cap on.

UT Dallas Police released a statement on Facebook, giving their condolences to Li’s loved ones.

“We all grieve with Andrew’s family and friends at this sorrowful outcome. We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew him,” officials said.

The university said it will host an annual Comets Remember Ceremony on March. 19 to honor all the UT Dallas students who died during the academic school year.

Anyone who is seeking help is encouraged to use the university’s resources. Students can make appointments with the Student Counseling Center and have 24/7 access to counseling through UTDTALK (972-883-8255) and TimelyCare.

Faculty members and staff can use the Employee Assistance Program that offers counseling services, and those on the UT SELECT Medical Plan can access more mental health benefits.