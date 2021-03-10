University of Texas at Arlington Plans In-Person, Virtual Commencements for May

Graduates at the University of Texas at Arlington will have the option to attend in-person or virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2021.

The university will host in-person ceremonies at Globe Life Field to celebrate spring 2021 and all 2020 graduates.

Virtual commencement ceremonies will also be available for those who prefer an online celebration.

According to the university, spring commencement will mark the first time UTA has hosted in-person ceremonies since December 2019, as all 2020 ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the past year, we all made sacrifices in the interest of the health and safety of our communities," Interim President Teik C. Lim and Vice President for Student Affairs Lisa Nagy said. "While we are proud of the resiliency demonstrated by Mavericks for continued excellence in the face of change, we have missed the tradition of honoring our newest alumni as they enter a new chapter equipped to make an impact. For that reason, we are thrilled to invite our graduates and recent alumni to participate-in person or virtually-in the restoration of this tradition."

In-person commencement ceremonies will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington from May 13 to 16.

Virtual commencements will be held concurrently.

Approximately 20,000 students and alumni are invited to participate in the spring commencement ceremonies, the university said.

According to UTA, the facility's size allows the university to maximize social distancing of guests and graduates. Face coverings will be required, and the facility will be sanitized between ceremonies.

Details about event protocols and precautions will be announced at a later date, the university said.

Information will be provided at uta.edu/commencement as it becomes available.