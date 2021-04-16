University of North Texas Men's Basketball Director Killed in Single-Car Crash

Nelson Haggerty, The University of North Texas men's basketball director of strategy and operations, died Friday morning in a single-car crash, according to Mean Green Sports. Haggerty was 47 years old.

"Our hearts hurt for Nelson's family, our men's basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life and career," University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in a tweet.

Haggerty was a head coach at Midwestern State before arriving at UNT's Denton campus in 2019.

He played for Baylor University in Waco from 1991 to 1995 and has an all-time record number of assists in the program.

Though he had a high impact on the court, off of the court, Haggerty was also a father, husband, and friend.

"Nelson had many special gifts and talents," Baker said. "He was full of positive energy and encouragement, and he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers."