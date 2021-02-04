University of Dallas Will Not Take Action Against Professor Who Denounced Transgender Biden Nominee

University of Dallas officials said they will not take action against a professor who wrote a Facebook post denouncing a transgender woman who is the Biden administration’s nominee for assistant health secretary.

The controversy began when David Upham, an associate professor who is chairman of the school’s politics department and director of legal studies, wrote in a now-deleted post that Rachel Levine “put on a somewhat convincing hormonal costume to go along with his conventionally feminine dress,” according to a report in the campus paper, The University News.

Upham continued, writing, “Dr. Levine, in concert with the whole Biden administration will try to use the powers of the federal government to FORCE others, by their words and their deed, including their medical expertise and know-how — to participate in these falsehoods, these hormonal and surgical harms — these wrongs.”

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.