University of Dallas' Rome Campus Under Quarantine After 29 Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tourists wearing face masks take a selfie in Piazza di Spagna. In Italy, the increase in coronavirus is over 10,000 a day and has prompted the government to oblige protective masks on the streets and to take other measures to contain the pandemic.
Vincenzo Nuzzolese/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

All students at the University of Dallas campus in Rome are in quarantine after more than two dozen of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the university.

Since last week, 26 students on the university’s Rome campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter from Peter Hatlie, dean and director of the Rome programs. That’s a third of the 78 students in the study abroad program. Three university staff members on the Rome campus have also tested positive.

The university initially told students and parents Monday that 61 people had tested positive for the virus but clarified in a follow-up letter that local health authorities had mistaken positive test results for negative ones and vice versa.

