University of Dallas' Rome Campus Under Quarantine After 29 Test Positive for Coronavirus

All students at the University of Dallas campus in Rome are in quarantine after more than two dozen of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the university.

Since last week, 26 students on the university’s Rome campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter from Peter Hatlie, dean and director of the Rome programs. That’s a third of the 78 students in the study abroad program. Three university staff members on the Rome campus have also tested positive.

The university initially told students and parents Monday that 61 people had tested positive for the virus but clarified in a follow-up letter that local health authorities had mistaken positive test results for negative ones and vice versa.

