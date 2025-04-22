University of Dallas students reflect on seeing Pope Francis

When a group of students studying abroad at the University of Dallas' campus outside of Rome, Italy, went to Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican, they got the surprise of their lives. They saw Pope Francis.

"He got wheeled out onto the balcony above us," UD student Dalia Sarinana said. "There were just cheers and so much sheer joy to be able to see the Pope."

Given Pope Francis' health, the students did not expect to see him on Easter.

"It was beautiful because you could tell that he was really, really suffering," UD student Natalia Arguelles said. "But he was still wanting to be out with his people."

The University of Dallas students didn't just see Pope Francis come out to the balcony, but were just beyond arm's reach as he went by them in the Popemobile.

"Overwhelmingly just full of joy at seeing him," Sarinana said. "I felt like a fan girl at a concert!"

"He wasn't smiling," UD student Olivia Carter pointed out. "Which was so sad and hard to watch."

"I thought it was a true testimony for who he was as a Pope," UD student Emma Hunter said. "That he must have known that he was awfully sick, yet he still wanted to spend his last moments with the people."

"I think in a very powerful way, he has shown us that human life is very valuable and impactful, even at the end of life," UD Professor Ron Rombs said.

The lesson the students took away from the experience: to be present in each moment.

"We didn't know that we wouldn't see him again," Carter said. "So to be, like, super present in that moment and know, like, this is awesome! It's such a great experience to have, and be thankful for that."

Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.