United Way to host tree-planting event in historic Hamilton Park in Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back to a historic North Texas neighborhood — and doing it in a big way.

On Thursday, the organization will host a special ‘Thriving Neighborhoods’ volunteer event at the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center, located in the heart of Dallas’ historic Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Partnering with Texas Instruments and the Dallas Wings, United Way will bring together 80 volunteers to plant 65 trees across the recreation center’s campus.

It’s a project with deep roots — not only in timing, as it coincides with Earth Day week, but also in symbolism.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This is really special,” said Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “We will be convening in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, which is one of the strongest, most resilient, vibrant neighborhoods in all of North Texas.”

Hamilton Park, established in the 1950s during the height of segregation, was Dallas’ first planned Black community. It was designed to provide quality housing and a supportive environment for African American families at a time when discriminatory housing policies were widespread.

Today, the neighborhood remains a symbol of resilience and community pride.

Thursday’s event reflects that legacy, with volunteers working together to beautify and strengthen the space for future generations.

“The kids will get to enjoy these trees for a hundred years to come. I think that is the symbolic part of planting a tree... It is certainly good for today, but it is a lasting part of the future,” said Hoff.

The Dallas Wings will also be on hand to help, with team leadership and mascot Lightning joining volunteers for the hands-on effort.

The initiative underscores a broader goal: building healthy neighborhoods where residents can thrive, a mission at the heart of United Way’s work in education, income, and health across North Texas.

Notably, the event location holds personal significance for many involved. Texas Instruments, whose headquarters are just minutes from Hamilton Park, has maintained a strong relationship with the neighborhood for decades.

“Texas Instruments here is both a great corporate citizen but also the epitome of a good neighbor to the Hamilton Park neighborhood,” Hoff said.

The Thriving Neighborhoods event is just one of many volunteer initiatives United Way has planned for its centennial year. Volunteers are needed for the kickoff for the Summer Meals Program in West Dallas, set for June 12.

For more details on volunteering, click here.