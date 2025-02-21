New United Way of Tarrant County CEO breaks barriers, highlights new focus areas

As we celebrate Black History Month throughout February, the United Way of Tarrant County is celebrating a milestone of its own in its 102-year history.

In January, Adam Powell took over the role as the new CEO of UWTC, the first Black male to sit in that seat in the organization's 102-year history.

"There's so much work to do. I feel a heightened sense of responsibility because of that,” he said.

His focus areas right now include education, financial empowerment, and community health – with maternal health taking the forefront amid some eye-opening new data.

"Tarrant County has an incredibly high maternal mortality rate. And when you really dissect that, you see that that disproportionately impacts African American women, who are two and a half times more likely to die from childbirth,” Powell said. “So – when you see those kinds of numbers – for us, it's this moral imperative of how do we set up programming to really support all women throughout Tarrant County that are having these challenges?”

Recent research released by the state shows that Black women are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy and childbirth than white women in Texas. Additionally, 12% of pregnancy-related deaths are related to discrimination and 90% have some chance of being preventable.

According to UWTC, the 76104 ZIP code has had the worst health disparities and lowest life expectancy in the state. This includes the historic Southside and Morningside communities south of downtown Fort Worth.

Under the new guidance of Powell, UWTC is ramping up its maternal health programs. So far to date, the organization has trained 120 community-based men and women to be doulas serving families in the 76104 zip code.

“People that were from that community really work with expecting mothers to make sure that they had all the resources and the tools that they need to be successful. And that they felt valued, that they felt heard, that their experiences were being centered,” said Powell.

The United Way of Tarrant County said it has identified women in 23 other Tarrant County ZIP codes who want the services of the community doulas. The nonprofit’s plan is to expand this program across the county, as funding becomes available.

“What we've seen this growth where now we're starting to work with hospitals as well. So really starting to kind of systematize, in some respects, the work that's happening – with the overarching goal of really being able to reduce and ultimately eliminate maternal mortality as a thing that exists in Tarrant County,” said Powell.

