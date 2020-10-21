Dallas

United Way Dallas Hosts First Healthy Zone Virtual Challenge

By Laura Harris

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Think of it as field day, but online. It’s called the Healthy Zone Virtual Challenge and the objective is to get North Texas up and moving.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its United Way Healthy Zone Virtual Challenge on Oct.19. It’s a week long, online event, engaging North Texans with interactive games to help them learn healthier eating, physical and mental habits.

“Education is the first step toward a productive life, and good health is critical for children and others to attend school or participate in remote learning,” Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas said. “Participants will be invited to watch virtual tours of Healthy Zone schools, which focus on improving academic performance through increased physical activity and encouraging healthful eating habits for lifelong wellbeing.”

The week of online activities include virtual tours, word search challenges and games for the entire family to enjoy.

