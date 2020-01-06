United by Tragedy, 2 Families of Recent Murder Victims Hold Vigil in Fort Worth

United by grief, two families of recent murder victims who had never met came together Monday at a vigil outside Tarrant County’s historic courthouse.

Hundreds of friends turned out too, lit candles and released balloons into the night sky.

The family of Evan Lacey paid tribute to him. The 19-year-old Arlington Seguin High School graduate was found shot to death in Mansfield after he disappeared a few weeks ago.

"Evan always had a smile and always knew how to put a smile on somebody's face,” his sister Vivian Lacey said. “My brother didn't know a stranger."

Police have made no arrests. The motive is a mystery.

"I know he's not surprised to see all the great faces out here and the souls who have been praying for him,” Vivian Lacey said. “My brother was something special."

Also at the vigil was the family of Queenie Johnson, shot to death last week, police say, by her own father while the two were driving and arguing about money.

"She was a lovely soul,” her brother Brent Johnson said. "And I'm sure she would love seeing all these people showing her so much love. My family appreciates ya'll for coming out here."

Organizers said they decided to have the vigil for both families because they were both dealing with tragedy at the same time and needed support.