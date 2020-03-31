Unique Way to Support Local Nonprofits During Social Isolation

Remember back in the day, when people would have conversations on their porches? Often times, the front porch was the place for people to gather.

Well Jan Osborn of Dallas, has found a way to resurrect that idea, bring people together during this time of isolation and help local charities at the same time.

Osborn is the creator of the website Dallas Doing Good. She highlights different people in the city changing lives for the better. Since the coronavirus took over North Texas, it has been hard to get people together to tell their stories, but that hasn’t stopped Osborn from figuring out a way to make it happen.

It’s called the Front Porch Project.

“I saw a news story about a community in Colorado Springs that did this and I thought we could easily duplicate it in Dallas,” Osborn said of her new project. “Then I wanted to add in a charitable component to help our community during this unprecedented time.”

Osborn has been stopping by her neighbor’s homes to see what their “isolation team” is up to. She said it’s their stories that continue to inspire her.

“[I like] seeing all new levels of creativity, caring and humor emerge,” Osborn said. “I love to help and I thought this would be such a unique time in history to capture family photos. If I can help bring jot to families and also encourage local donations at the same time, it’s a win-win.”

It’s easy to participate, Osborn said. Simply gather your family on your front porch. Take a picture. Make a donation to your favorite local non-profit. Email your picture to hello@dallasdoing good.com and also include the name of the charity you donated to. Families are also encouraged to post their pictures to social media using the hashtag “front porch ddg.”