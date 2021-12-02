Unique Pop-Up Art Installation Is ‘Reminder' Holiday Season is Here

The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas are decorated for the holidays, but to appreciate its new pop-up art installation called 'The Kringles', you have to peel back the layers.

"They're out shopping and they just kinda walk by something and it catches their eye," artist Kary Cooper said. "We're very careful to say 'sticky notes' as opposed to brand names."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Cooper and fellow artist Shaun O'Keefe are colleagues at an architecture firm. The duo used sticky notes to create an Andy Warhol-inspired 10 1/2 x 10 1/2 foot art installation called 'The Kringles'.

"It's no banana nailed to a wall," O'Keefe said. "But we try to bring some form to something that a lot of people have looked over."

'The Kringles' is the pair's largest piece to date. It sits outside the Shops at Park Lane.

"We used about 5,500 sticky notes," O'Keefe said. "This is more akin to graffiti."

Meaning, the art is meant to be temporary. The artist hopes it leaves a lasting impression.

"I guess to help inspire people and hopefully brighten their day a bit," O'Keefe said. "Public installations are really a great way to access people who don't go out seeking art."

'The Kringles' will be up at the Shops at Park Lane through the end of December.