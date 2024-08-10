Unique partnership bolsters deaf North Texans in the workplace

Starting a new job can be a challenge for Kayla Kampman. "In other jobs, I had very limited opportunities because of the communication access," she said. That's because Kampman is deaf.

According to research from the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes at the University of Texas at Austin, only 54% of deaf people in the U.S. are employed. That's compared to 70% of hearing people.

Kampman works at a new Walmart distribution center in Lancaster. She admits communication with her co-workers can require creativity. "Sometimes we don't understand each other. Then we'll text back and forth or we'll use gestures, body language," Kampman said.

But many of her co-workers are trying. Many of Kampman's co-workers have even expressed an interest in learning American Sign Language. "Every day they'll come up and be like, 'What's the sign for this? What's the sign for that?' And then I'll show them."

Soon Kampman will have help. Walmart has partnered with Dallas College to provide ASL instruction for anyone at the distribution center who wants to learn. "I think it's great business," said Ervin Goad, who is the general manager of the facility.

The program is also a first for Dallas College. "This is the first time that we've done ASL training specifically with a company," said Justin Cunningham, associate vice chancellor of innovation and Business Strategy, Workforce and Advancement.

The goal is to help people like Kampman reach their full potential. "Our mission is clear. To transform lives and communities through higher education. And that means it doesn't matter what your needs are, it doesn't matter what your circumstances are," said Dr. Joseph Seabrooks, president of Dallas College's Cedar Valley Campus.

Walmart says early interest in the ASL classes is strong. But already, Kampman says the welcoming environment is making her workplace better. "Because we have friendships developing. We're learning from each other so it makes the teamwork a lot easier and a lot smoother."