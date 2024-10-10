Union Pacific's ‘Big Boy' on display in Fort Worth

The historic Union Pacific Railroad locomotive known as Big Boy No. 4014 made a stop in North Texas during its 'Heartland of America Tour.'

Last month people lined the streets alongside the tracks as the steam engine briefly passed through North Texas on its way to Houston, now it's back for a visit.

Hundreds turned out to see the steam engine Thursday.

Big Boy is on display in Fort Worth, at 275 W. Lancaster Ave. The public can see the train from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Admission is free and open to the public.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The locomotive will stay in Fort Worth for a private Union Pacific Employee event Saturday then depart on Sunday and head north to Oklahoma and then Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.

The train, called the "Big Boy," was built in 1941. Only 25 of these trains were ever built, and they are the largest steam engines in the world, Union Pacific said.

Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.

You can track Big Boy on Union Pacific's website.