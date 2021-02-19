Union Pacific Train Derails Near Downtown Fort Worth Thursday Night

Eight railcars hauling mixed freight derailed late Thursday night near downtown Fort Worth
The train slipped off the tracks southeast of downtown not far from the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Avenue.
There was no hazardous material involved and no injuries were reported.
Union Pacific said they hoped to get the cars back on the tracks and the train moving Friday afternoon.
Several of the displaced cars were tilted or on their sides and the axles were knocked loose from the body of the rail car.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.
Copyright AP - Associated Press