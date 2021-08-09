Historic Union Pacific Steam Engine on Display in Fort Worth Saturday

A historic Union Pacific Railroad locomotive will stop in several North Texas cities before being displayed in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The steam engine, which is on a national tour, will enter Texas from the north and spend several days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before moving south toward Houston.

According to Union Pacific, the historic train will pass through both Pilot Point and Denton on Friday.

On Saturday, the steam engine will be displayed one block east of 825 East 9th Street in Fort Worth from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locomotive will pass through Midlothian, Waxahachie, Ennis, Corsicana, and more on Sunday as it journeys toward Houston.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The train, called the "Big Boy," was built in 1941. Only 25 of these trains were ever built, and they are the largest steam engines in the world, Union Pacific said.

There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country, including St. Louis, Dallas, Omaha, Denver, Scranton, Green Bay, and Cheyenne.

Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.