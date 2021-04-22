Unidentified Man Wanted for Lewd Act in a Dallas Restaurant

Dallas police are looking for a man they say was seen inside a restaurant committing a lewd sex act with children nearby.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 11 at about 4:20 p.m. inside a restaurant on the 1300 block of North Hampton Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas police did not go into great detail about the act the man was said to have performed, only that it was lewd and done in front of children.

Police are asking for help identifying the man. He is described as Black and standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall. The man is large, estimated to weigh 350 pounds. The man was wearing a red and white striped shirt, black undershirt and a black ballcap. He may have also been wearing glasses.

The man left the restaurant in a black Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is encouraged to contact Detective B. Kramer, #7860 at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Please reference Dallas Police case #064614-2021.