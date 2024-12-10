Tarrant County

Unexplained gunfire rattles Tarrant County neighborhood

One of the bullets shattered a couple's bedroom window

By Katy Blakey

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after unexplained gunfire rattled a Tarrant County community off Silver Creek Road.

One of the shots shattered a bedroom window and a family’s sense of safety.

Chad and Brandi Wubenna say they were watching television last Thursday night when they heard what sounded like an explosion coming from their backyard.

Minutes later they were stunned to discover a bullet had shattered their bedroom window and pierced two walls before it lodged in their bedroom door.

“We’re just confused. We’re scared,” said Brandi Wubenna.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5 multiple residents in the area of Lake Oaks Circle and Watercress Drive reported hearing several gunshots. Crime scene investigators responded and collected evidence.

No injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged, according to the sheriff's office.

The Wubennas said responding deputies initially told them that perhaps someone road hunting spotted a deer and took a shot, but the Wubbenas say they have not found any bullet holes in the fence that separates their property from Silver Creek Road.

The couple said they are accustomed to country living and the occasional sound of gunshots, but this was much louder and fear it came from much closer.

“That’s the scariest part. Someone on our property with a weapon just randomly shooting at houses,” said Chad Wubenna.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office told NBC5 that if anyone has information on who might be responsible for this felony offense of Deadly Conduct, Discharge Firearm, they are encouraged to call Detective Garcia at 817-884-1272.
Callers can remain anonymous.

