Under a Blanket of Ice, Dallas Arboretum's Tulips, Spring Bulbs Should Be Just Fine

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden says their spring bulbs are doing just fine beneath a blanket of ice and snow.

The arboretum shared several photos Tuesday showing their 66-acre garden adjacent to White Rock Lake covered in white thanks to recent sleet and freezing rain.

Among the photos shared was one showing wilted winter flowers, frozen in a bed of ice.

The arboretum said that the cold weather is keeping their planted 500,000 spring bulbs cold a little longer, "but they are fine as they need the cold weather."

The garden recently tweeted they'd finished planting their tulip bulbs, around 350,000 of them, which are expected to blossom in the weeks to come.

The bulbs are part of the upcoming annual Dallas Blooms Festival which begins on Feb. 25.

Crape Myrtle Alley covered in ice and snow at the Dallas Arboretum, Jan. 31, 2023.

