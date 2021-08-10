Uncle Julio's President Dies After Being Found at Downtown Dallas Hotel

The president of Irving-based Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group died over the weekend after he was found at a downtown Dallas hotel, authorities say.

Officers found Harper Caron, 45, of Coppell at the Statler about 5 a.m. Saturday after Dallas Fire-Rescue called them to the hotel, in the 1900 block of Commerce Street, near St. Paul Street.

A police incident report said Caron’s death was unexplained and provided no further details. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has not determined his cause of death and did not say whether he was pronounced dead at the hotel or taken to a hospital.

Read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News here.