Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrapped up his wartime visit to the U.S. with a speech before a joint session of congress on Wednesday.

President Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers and all Americans for weapons and financial support as his country battles Russian forces. President Zelenskyy’s speech comes as Congress considers a huge funding bill that includes almost $45 billion in aid for Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Census, more than 5,000 Ukrainians live in the DFW area, and more than 15,000 live across Texas. Many of them watched and kept track of Wednesday’s events.

Olena Jacobs now calls Texas home, but her heart is forever connected to Ukraine where she was born and raised. She said she's anxious to see what happens next -- after president Zelenskyy's visit.

“It’s been like a roller-coaster of emotions, extremely worried,” said Jacobs

At Jacobs' embroidery shop in Dallas, Ukraine is front and center. For the past nine months, she’s raised money and sent supplies and remains committed to humanitarian efforts.

“We are raising money for power generators this time because this is the biggest problem in Ukraine; power,” Jacobs said.

She watched and listened closely with the rest of the nation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden and later addressed Congress. After a standing ovation, during those critical few minutes, Zelenskyy described the conditions in Ukraine, having just spent time on the frontlines himself.

“Roaring guns sound every hour,” he said. “Fierce combat, and even hand fighting.”

As anticipated, he also took the time to stress the need for weapons and resources for the fight against Russia.

“For the Russian army to completely pull out more cannons and shells are needed,” Zelenskyy said.

Jacobs said she’s known all along what some might have just come to realize.

“We knew that our people would not just give in,” she said. “We knew that Ukrainians would not give up and just surrender the country.”

As her family and friends ride out the war and harsh winter back home, they hope this visit signifies a major turning point.

“Of course, there’s a hope that this meeting will be productive, and that Ukrainian people bravery and resilience and strength will be given some resources,” said Jacobs. “Some more resources will be a big help.”

Biden said the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a path to peace during his Wednesday speech to the U.S. Congress. “The Ukrainian people will win, too. Absolutely,” Zelenskyy said. “So much of the war depends on you.”