The top Ukrainian official in Texas visited Dallas City Hall Monday praising the city’s support so far and seeking more.

Consul General Of Ukraine Vitalii Tarasiuk brought a Ukraine flag to the City Hall Flag Room as a gesture of appreciation for the Dallas resolution condemning Russia.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting the pure evil. It’s good against evil. It’s light against darkness,” Tarasiuk said.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mayor Eric Johnson requested the resolution to suspend ties with Russia, including a sister city relationship with Saratov, Russia.

The resolution was approved by the Dallas City Council unanimously on March 9.

“We consider ourselves to be part of the world community and what’s happened in Ukraine is something that we absolutely condemn,” Johnson said.

Dallas officials also asked businesses to take similar action against Russia and the Consul General repeated that request Monday.

“All of the trade that is happening with Russia right now is fueling Russia’s war machine with Ukraine,” Tarasiuk said.

He also supported the Ukraine President’s request for more military supplies and humanitarian relief.

“We are defending democracy in the whole world and for that, we need the right tools to do that,” Tarasiuk said.

Large demonstrations that have occurred in support of Ukraine around North Texas are evidence of a strong Ukrainian community here.

The Consul General said he met with members of that community and secured promises of support for Ukrainian refugees who may resettle in North Texas.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin must be held accountable.

“Mr. Putin himself will have to answer for the crimes that they've committed," he said.

And the Consul General said businesses that leave Russia now can help Ukraine recover later.

“After Ukraine wins this war, there will be plenty of opportunities of doing business together,” Tarasiuk said.

The Consul General of Ukraine in Texas is based in Houston.