Uber Partners with Attorney General Ken Paxton to Educate Driver-Partners About Human Trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Uber is partnering with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office to host anti-human trafficking information sessions for driver-partners across the state.

According to Uber, these sessions aim to educate driver-partners on how to identify and report human trafficking.

"The Office of Attorney General continues to inform and educate as many people as possible on how to recognize and report suspected human trafficking," Trevor Theunissen, Director Public Policy at Uber, said. "Under General Paxton's leadership, Texas remains on the forefront of combating this hideous crime."

Uber has been teaming up with organizations like ECPAT-USA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and The McCain Institute since 2015 to help raise awareness among driver-partners about how to spot and report human trafficking.

"Our statewide efforts were recently bolstered when Uber launched an important initiative to ensure the safety and education of both drivers and passengers, and we are proud to call them a partner in this mission," Attorney General Paxton said. "Our office will continue to grow our trainings, open resources, and work with partners, like Uber, that are equally dedicated to protecting Texans. Each person who understands not only what human trafficking is but also how to combat it brings our great state another step forward in ending this horrific and dehumanizing crime."

The information sessions will be held at the following locations:

Austin

When: Thursday, January 9, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 506 Calles Street, Suite 120

San Antonio

When: Monday, January 13, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 1 Fanatical Place

Houston

When: Thursday, January 23, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 5714 Star Lane

Fort Worth

When: Monday, January 27, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 2603 8th Avenue, Suite 117

Dallas

When: Tuesday, January 28, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 1802 North Lamar Street, Suite 130

Plano

When: Wednesday, January 29, 6:30-7:30pm

Where: 2301 North Central Expressway, Suite 145