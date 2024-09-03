Uber driver shot in attempted robbery in Dallas

An Uber driver in Dallas is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. Pentagon Parkway.

Investigators with the Dallas police said a rideshare driver was picking someone up when more than one person approached them. Police said one of the group pointed a gun at the driver and demanded money.

"The victim attempted to drive off when the suspect shot the victim," said Dallas police in a statement.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the driver to a hospital. Police didn't reveal any information about the victim's injuries but said they were in stable condition at a local hospital.

In a statement, Uber said, "This reported act of violence is terrifying and as soon as we were made aware, we banned the rider from the platform. We have been in touch with the driver and are wishing them a speedy recovery. We are standing by to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

Police didn't announce any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.