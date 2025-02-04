Uber driver accused in Plano child sex assault ditches ankle monitor, caught in Houston

A man accused of sexually assaulting an unaccompanied Collin County child during a rideshare service and cutting off his ankle monitor in North Texas was shot during an arrest in Houston after being on the run for several months.

The arrest and officer-involved shooting happened on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a news release, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force found 32-year-old Robert Gregory Johnson III at a McDonald's around 9:45 a.m.

Johnson was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that happened in Plano in July 2024.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As officers tried to arrest Johnson, an "officer-involved shooting occurred," according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson was the only person who was struck by gunfire. There is no word on his condition, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Alleged assault on 12-year-old rider

Johnson, a former Uber rideshare employee, was arrested on July 17, 2024, after police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old victim during a pickup request in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on July 9, 2024.

Details from a three-page probable cause affidavit stated that Johnson picked up a 12-year-old girl at a facility in Frisco and allegedly pulled off a road in Plano to assault the child sexually.

Rideshare company Uber confirmed the alleged incident happened during an ‘Uber Health’ ride–a service that helps patients get to and from non-emergency medical appointments, delivers groceries, and fills some prescriptions.

According to the affidavit, the young girl used the rideshare service tailored for unaccompanied minors, designed to have more rigorously vetted drivers for her therapy appointments.

Johnson was released on bond on July 22, 2024. However, in August 2024, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said the alleged suspect removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and had been on the run ever since.

We have disturbing new details following the arrest of a rideshare driver. The man is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl while driving her to her home in Plano. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero also explains why the child was in the car alone.

On Jan. 16, deputies put out a BOLO (Be On the LookOut) on social media for Johnson's arrest in hopes of receiving help from the public.

"Investigators had been actively searching for him since that time, exhausting all other leads before turning to the public for assistance," the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

"The response was overwhelming, with the post generating a strong public reaction and numerous tips that helped move the investigation forward."

Collin County deputies said its investigators and Habitual Offender Strike Team (GHOST) pursued those leads and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force to find Johnson.

“This case highlights the power of community involvement and strong law enforcement partnerships,” said Sheriff Skinner.

“The public’s assistance played a critical role in this investigation, and we appreciate every tip received. We also want to recognize the outstanding efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in bringing Johnson into custody.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Johnson could possibly face more charges following Tuesday's incident.