Over the weekend gas prices took a little dip, but overall fuel prices remain high, which is causing companies like Uber and Lyft to implement surcharges.

Uber said customers will pay a surcharge starting Wednesday, March 16. Depending on location, rides will increase to either $0.45 or $0.55. Uber Eats orders will increase to either $0.35 or $0.45.

The company said 100% of that money will go directly to the drivers.

"The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state. This is temporary for at least the next 60 days, when we’ll reassess," said Uber in a statement.

Lyft didn't provide specifics but plans to add on to implement a temporary surcharge as well.

The average price for regular gas in Texas according to AAA is $3.99. A year ago it was $2.61. Several factors, including inflation, have contributed to the recent increase but the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has most recently contributed to the spike according to one economist.

"The Russian Ukraine peace negotiation proceed and there's some hope there, that could bring some stability to the market. Now if this were to escalate much higher where NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) gets involved, then all bets are off and prices could resume climbing again," said Juan Carlos Martinez, a professor of economics at Dallas College and stockbroker.