U.S. Rep. Van Duyne Tours North Texas Vaccination Hubs

First-term congresswoman U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Irving) spent Friday touring vaccination hubs in Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties.

All the counties have experienced different challenges, but leaders agreed the single biggest roadblock is supply and not knowing when they'll get more doses.

"I think every single day something new is developing. This is something we've never seen before. So, I think all of us from the local, the county, the state, the federal level need to do everything we can to make sure we are aggressively pursuing opening our economy back up and keeping people safe, which means getting vaccines out," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne says she stands behind the efforts already underway and says neighboring cities and counties can all learn from each other.